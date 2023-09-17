micro-gl is a suite of libraries and tech to compute Vector Graphics and render graphics on any computer without FPU or GPU.
We offer algorithms, that can tesselate Graphics in any precision (from 1 bit fixed point integers up to float point and doubles)
"We invite you to help with the following:
1. builds for Javascript using emScripten and WebAssembly
2. Testing on raspberry Pi
3. Testing on STM micro controllers (Arm Cortex)
4. SVG files import
5. Tests
6. Whatever you think is missing"