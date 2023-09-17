Products
micro-gl

micro-gl

Run vector graphics on any computer (without GPU or FPU)

micro-gl is a suite of libraries and tech to compute Vector Graphics and render graphics on any computer without FPU or GPU. We offer algorithms, that can tesselate Graphics in any precision (from 1 bit fixed point integers up to float point and doubles)
Open Source
Software Engineering
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We invite you to help with the following: 1. builds for Javascript using emScripten and WebAssembly 2. Testing on raspberry Pi 3. Testing on STM micro controllers (Arm Cortex) 4. SVG files import 5. Tests 6. Whatever you think is missing"

micro-gl by
GitHub
was hunted by
Tomer shalev
in Open Source, Software Engineering, GitHub. Made by
Tomer shalev
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
GitHub
is rated 4.8/5 by 204 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2014.
