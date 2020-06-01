Discussion
Hello PH, I am an Aerospace Engineer turned self-taught developer & designer. While I am busy building a creative automation tool; this product is a direct result of several embarrassing situations I went through when I accidentally left my conference calls active and went on talking trash! Why? A little story … Due to COVID-19 situation, most of us are working from home - taking classes, attending meetings & webinars on various video conferencing apps. It just so happened that I was browsing for some important information (no… seriously!) while a conference call was on. The meeting got over and I happily went about working on other things, discussing with my wife who is going to make dinner & who is going to do dishes (I know… right?). Only an hour later, I realised that I never disconnected the call & my microphone was still listening. That whole day I kept wondering, who all may have heard & what all were the things I may have said (…behind their backs!). Nevertheless, now they all know what I feel about them. I may have lost a few friends (or made a deeper connection … Radical Candor … you see). Well, this happened thrice in 2 weeks! (Yours is about to happen … just wait!) So … The weekend came up and my inner geek woke up to solve it. I don’t have many more friends to lose after all. Few nights in, and ‘Houston, we have a lot of other problems in life but not this one anymore!’ 1…2…3 … mic check … MicCheck is in the house! What does MicCheck do? MicCheck is very high tech! It shows a big beautiful red box (or a small one if you prefer) on top of your screen whenever your microphone is in use; even when the conference call app is lost in one of your 100 browser tabs or buried deep down in your war-room control centre that you have made your desktop to be. Wait, isn’t it already … Now you are wondering, doesn’t macOS already have such a feature built-in? Well, I couldn’t find one. Give it a try though (… and tell me first before telling the whole world …ssshhh! We can split profits) and until Tim Apple puts it in the next OS update, I (we?) can make a few bucks. Also, no harm in waiting for Apple’s WWDC event which is just around the corner (Is it really happening though?) -- Would love to hear your thoughts & answer your queries.
This is fantastic!!! Really wish you had a Windows version though....
@rainercta Thanks Alan. It's slightly difficult to detect it on Windows. Still working on it, I hope to find a solution soon, considering I don't want to use user's admin rights.
Perfect. Seems like you almost read my mind. This is like Covid. It is a matter of time that this would happen... We just don't know when.