Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Mi Smart Band 4
Mi Smart Band 4
Xiaomi's budget wearable now with a bigger AMOLED display
Health and Fitness
Wearables
The Mi Smart Band 4, sports a bigger AMOLED display (39.9% increase in screen size) than its popular year-old predecessor and features support for XiaoAI
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
11 minutes ago
Xiaomi's budget Mi Band wearable now sports a color screen and voice assistant
Xiaomi has refreshed its smart fitness tracker and unveiled a range of other gadgets in China, giving a glimpse at some of its affordable products that it will likely be bringing to other markets in the coming future. The wearable fitness tracker, called Mi Smart Band 4, sports a bigger AMOLED disp...
Reviews
Would you recommend Mi Smart Band 4 to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Looks like a good alternative to say an Apple Watch, especially if it is only a fitness band you are looking for
Upvote
Share
11 minutes ago
Send