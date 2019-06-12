Log InSign up
Mi Smart Band 4

Xiaomi's budget wearable now with a bigger AMOLED display

The Mi Smart Band 4, sports a bigger AMOLED display (39.9% increase in screen size) than its popular year-old predecessor and features support for XiaoAI
Xiaomi's budget Mi Band wearable now sports a color screen and voice assistantXiaomi has refreshed its smart fitness tracker and unveiled a range of other gadgets in China, giving a glimpse at some of its affordable products that it will likely be bringing to other markets in the coming future. The wearable fitness tracker, called Mi Smart Band 4, sports a bigger AMOLED disp...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Looks like a good alternative to say an Apple Watch, especially if it is only a fitness band you are looking for
