mgmate
mgmate
1-on-1s Copilot For Caring Managers
Your team’s worth every bit of support. Get suggested agenda topics, add updates with speech-to-text, and find key ideas from past syncs with AI filters.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Human Resources
by
mgmate
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
mgmate
1-on-1s PlatformFor Caring Managers
mgmate by
mgmate
was hunted by
Kostya Bolshukhin
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kostya Bolshukhin
and
Leonid Toshchev
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
mgmate
is not rated yet. This is mgmate's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
