1-on-1s Copilot For Caring Managers

Your team’s worth every bit of support. Get suggested agenda topics, add updates with speech-to-text, and find key ideas from past syncs with AI filters.
Productivity
Meetings
Human Resources
Stateful
Stateful
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Screen Studio
About this launch
mgmate1-on-1s PlatformFor Caring Managers
was hunted by
Kostya Bolshukhin
in Productivity, Meetings, Human Resources. Made by
Kostya Bolshukhin
and
Leonid Toshchev
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
