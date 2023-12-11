Products
Mezzi
Mezzi
Save on your taxes
Reduce taxes effortlessly with Mezzi's tax-loss harvesting feature. Tailored steps and AI-driven investment insights help lower capital gains and income taxes. Available for iOS users in the US with investment/brokerage accounts.
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Money
Mezzi
About this launch
Mezzi
Save on your taxes
Mezzi by
Mezzi
Sharath Kuruganty
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Money
Manish Jain
Ivana Milicic
Hersh Reddy
Edin Ćoralić
Georgios Pagounis
Ruru Saavedra
Hersh Reddy
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Mezzi
is not rated yet. This is Mezzi's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
26
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
