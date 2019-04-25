Metro Retro is a free web app that helps teams run productive, engaging and fun retrospectives. It uses real-time updates, adaptable templates and a quirky sense of humor to riff on the classic paper based retrospective but taking advantage of modern tech!
Stephen Whitfield
Hi everyone! After nearly 1.5 years of spare time and part time work, I'm proud to present to you Metro Retro! A free to use web application for running Agile retrospective sessions with your team. It's great for teams that are distributed as well as for teams that are co-located. Retrospectives are a great way for a team to have a relaxed and open look at their performance and discuss results as a group. Metro Retro was built to quick, adaptable and most of all fun to use so that it can be suitable for any kind of team or retrospective activity. Happy to answer any questions! Thanks Stephen
