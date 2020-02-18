Messenger Unread

Discussion
1 Review
Raphael Kats
Maker
Made this because I always found checking messenger stressful. I'd see I have messages but wouldn't want my read bubble to pop down in case I couldn't immediately respond -- so I'd just never read messages. Figured I'd make this so I could read and reply to people stress-free as soon as I get their texts :) There's a couple older extensions like this on the chrome store right now, which I would've used but they sketched me out a bit, with some including a ton of tracking. I made an up-to-date, tracking-free, open source version for the PH community 🎉 you can also see the source here, only 40 lines of code: https://github.com/raphaelrk/mes...
Wow this is great! Especially amazing for businesses that do customer service over facebook messenger! Great product
