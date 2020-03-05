  1. Home
Messenger for Mac

Facebook Messenger now on the Mac App Store with dark mode

Facebook Messenger is now available as a native macOS app on the Mac App Store !
Included: chat with emojis, video group calls, notifications (can be disabled), dark mode, online status toggle, flat UI, file sharing.
Discussion
uɐʌƎ ƃuoM
uɐʌƎ ƃuoM
any link for that? I don't see it in the Mac App Store
