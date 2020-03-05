Messenger for Mac

Deals
Facebook Messenger now on the Mac App Store with dark mode
Facebook Messenger is now available as a native macOS app on the Mac App Store !
Included: chat with emojis, video group calls, notifications (can be disabled), dark mode, online status toggle, flat UI, file sharing.
an hour ago
uɐʌƎ ƃuoM
any link for that? I don't see it in the Mac App Store
27 minutes ago
David Ramalho
Seems to only have hit some markets
https://techcrunch.com/2020/03/0...
10 minutes ago
