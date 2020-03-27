Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Messenger Coronavirus Commu...
Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub
Stay connected and informed about coronavirus, by Facebook.
Social Media Tools
get it
UPVOTE
2
Hub provided by Facebook, that offers tips, authoritative information and other resources to help people stay connected and informed about the coronavirus outbreak.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
19 minutes ago
Facebook launches Community Hub on Messenger to fight coronavirus misinformation
Facebook today unveiled Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub that offers tips, authoritative information and other resources to help stay connected and informed about the coronavirus outbreak, weeks after launching a similar information hub on its other messaging service WhatsApp. The launch of the ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send