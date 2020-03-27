Log In
Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub

Stay connected and informed about coronavirus, by Facebook.

Hub provided by Facebook, that offers tips, authoritative information and other resources to help people stay connected and informed about the coronavirus outbreak.
Facebook launches Community Hub on Messenger to fight coronavirus misinformationFacebook today unveiled Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub that offers tips, authoritative information and other resources to help stay connected and informed about the coronavirus outbreak, weeks after launching a similar information hub on its other messaging service WhatsApp. The launch of the ...
