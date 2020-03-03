Mesh Gradient

Discussion
Hi there! 👋 I've been a designer/developer for over 5 years now and I've always enjoyed using gradients in my designs as artwork. I've created gradients in every major out there (sketch/figma/photoshop/etc), but I wanted a tool I could easily access to create unique ones by warping points around each other. So I decided to build it! Mesh is super easy to use, simply drag the points on the input (left side) and the output (right side). This website is 100% client side and hashes the points in your url. If you make something neat, please send it to me and I'll feature you on the gallery! 🔥 Thanks! Burak
