Mesh
Boost employee performance & culture in ways HR tools can’t
Narayan Mallapur
Congrats!
Maker
Hi ProductHunt!! Super excited to debut on ProductHunt and share what we have built! Will love to get your support and feedback. 🏆Why did we build Mesh? At Mesh (https://www.thepeoplemesh.com/), we reimagined boring old corporate softwares for setting goals, tracking tasks & sharing feedback, with three key insights for the 21st century: 📱Mesh looks like Facebook and rather than feeling like a “work tool" that employees hate using, it's where they hang out! Instead of filling various forms, they like & comment on each other’s progress in a social feed. 🎯 We combined goals & feedback with task tracking, which makes performance management a simple, on-going habit rather than a forced, periodic process. 💻 Remote work reduces the number of meaningful human collisions we get in a physical office. Mesh solves this problem by bringing those workplace collisions online to help shape the culture and performance of remote companies. ✅ What do you get? One engaging social network for work that replaces disparate management tools and offers: 📊 Goal Management 📢 Employee Recognition & 360 Feedback 📬 Task Management & Stand Ups 🤝 1-on-1 Check-Ins 📍 Performance Reviews Companies that use Mesh have reported ~50% increase in recognition and ~20% increase in goal achievement! 🕴Who it helps? Founders who want to grow rapidly while building a great team culture and live their core values everyday. It is ideal for remote friendly companies with 100+ employees. That said, the base version of Mesh is also great for early start-ups who would like to build their culture from day 1👉.
