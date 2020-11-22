Merry Christmas Illustrations

discussion
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
With everything that is happening this year we want to make it easy to wish your friends and customers well over the holidays. To make this happen we are putting together a full assortment of new and curated seasonal assets, starting with full collection of over 400 Christmas illustrations. These are crisp graphics drawn by our in-house design team and top Dribbble designers. Matching your companies branding or theme is very easy; we offer a host of different styles in both PNG and editable SVG formats. Our colorful illustrations include 🎄 Christmas trees and holiday scenes 🎅🏿 Mr. and Mrs. Claus (+some friends) 🎁 Gifts and decorations 🏂🏿 Seasonal activities Free for personal or commercial use with a link back, or grab an illustration subscription for unlimited use of re-colorable SVGs! Happy (early) Holidays!
