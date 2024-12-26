Subscribe
Home
MenuBarGrid
MenuBarGrid
Transform Google Sheets into Mac Menu Bar Apps
Upvote 79
Transform your Google Sheets into interactive menu bar apps with MenuBarGrid. Customize icons, titles, and window size. Map data to various layouts, create projects from templates, apply filters, and enhance interactivity.
Free
MenuBarGrid
Transform Google Sheets into Mac Menu Bar Apps
79
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
MenuBarGrid by
MenuBarGrid
was hunted by
Bill Ng
in
Spreadsheets
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
No-Code
. Made by
Bill Ng
. Featured on January 6th, 2025.
MenuBarGrid
is not rated yet. This is MenuBarGrid's first launch.