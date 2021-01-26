Menu Bar Analytics for macOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vladimír Seman
Maker
I work at e-commerce
Hi product hunters and makers 👋 we have always been working on multiple online side-projects. When you want to check analytics data on how is your project doing, you need to log into Google Analytics. That's a hassle. That is why we made Menu Bar Analytics - to have all basic website data one click away & never lose sight of your project. Available Metrics: ✅ Users visits ✅ Sessions ✅ Pageviews ✅ Pages / Sessions ✅ Avg. Session Duration ✅ Bounce Rate ✅ % New Sessions ✅ All Goal Completions ✅ Transactions ✅ Revenue ✅ % Conversion rate Please let us know your feedback and what metrics are you missing. We are pretty flexible on adding new metrics 🔜😉
@vladojsem cool app, definitely worth it. Can I use this app for more GA properties? Thanks
@tomas_penka yes, you can. right now, you can be signed into only one property at the time - so you can switch between them using an option in settings.
@vladojsem thanks a lot! I gonna try that ;)
@evansakanno thank you, i appreciate it! 😉