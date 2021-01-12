Log In
MentSpot

Find a mentor or become one for free

To get somewhere in life, business, study, relationships or anything else, it's important to get guidance from a mentor. But finding the right mentor is difficult. Mentspot provides a simple way to get connected with Mentors and Mentees in any category.
Aleksandra Sztemberg
Maker
Co- Founder @ Stormly
Hi ProductHunt! I'm the founder of Mentspot. I built this because it's still difficult to find someone who can mentor you, even if you're actively looking. So instead of searching for hours via LinkedIn or Facebook to find a mentor, through MentSpot anyone can find a mentor in a few clicks. The site also has has features like a goal lists, chat, audio conferencing. Goal lists make it easier for a mentor (and yourself) to help you progress through the process. MentSpot has been under the radar for a while, as more mentors were needed before we could launch it publicly. Now is that time! It's great to see how MentSpot is already helping people get in touch with the help they need. I'd love to hear what you think!
Maurice
Also the platform is completely free, go ahead and give it a try!🤓
Tyler TibbsProcess Engineer
Phenomenal!
Maurice
@tylertibbs thanks!🤓
Sahil PatelFounder, Startup Lyst
Awesome product!
Maurice
@sahil_patel4 Great to hear!
Jonathan LubeckyAMC Mining
Very interesting idea! Cool and attractive interface! Good luck!!!
Maurice
@jonathanlubecky Thanks!👍
