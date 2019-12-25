Discussion
Juan Ramos
Maker
Hey everyone! Professional development is not an easy task. If you never had a coaching session before, or if you just graduated and are trying to pass your first interview, it can be incredibly daunting. It was for me, at least. A couple of years ago, I was lucky enough to have a coaching experience during my job at Apple, where my coach would help me to discover answers to daily challenges that I faced in such a fast paced organisation. This got me thinking, how can I help to make this experience available to more people around the globe that don’t have neither the resources nor access to a network of mentors? What if you could go online and book a session with a professional career mentor that will help you to practice mock interviews or redesign your résumé ? This is the idea behind Mentory, a place where people who are ready to take the next step in life can grow and help others along the way; one conversation at a time. Do let me know if you have any feedback!
I really like the idea for your app; to connect experienced individuals with ones who are pressed for advice and guidance. One reservation I have about your advertisement is the focus on millennials may alienate your other target consumers.
