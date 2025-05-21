Launches
Home
Product
Mentions
Mentions
AI-powered brand monitoring in real time
AI-powered tool that tracks brand mentions and analyzes sentiment in real-time. Our competitive analysis feature benchmarks your brand against 5 competitors, revealing share of voice, audience sentiment, and trending topics.
Public Relations
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Mentions
AI-powered brand monitoring in real time
Mentions by
Gerardo Martinez
Public Relations
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Manuel Soto
Gerardo Martinez
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Mentions's first launch.