Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mentionmind
Mentionmind
Web and social media listening tool
Visit
Upvote 7
-50% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Mentionmind, you can monitor real-time conversations happening across the web and social media, enabling you to stay on top of what people are saying about your business, keep an eye on competitors, and discover valuable sales opportunities.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
by
Mentionmind
LiveSurface
Ad
Get real in real time, drag and drop photo-real mockups
About this launch
Mentionmind
Web and Social Media Listening Tool
0
reviews
65
followers
Follow for updates
Mentionmind by
Mentionmind
was hunted by
Evgeny Shtern
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Evgeny Shtern
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Mentionmind
is not rated yet. This is Mentionmind's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report