Emre Özgündüz
Maker
Thanks @gorkemcetin for hunting us. Dear Hunters & Makers I’m Emre, co-founder of MentalUP that is an educational app, developed by academicians, educators, and game designers. 👨⚕️👨🏫👨🎨 🌍 Used by 5.5 Million Families. 🔒 Child Safe and Ads-Free. 🎓Scientifically Proven & Award-Winning App. 🧠 Improves Cognitive Skills Such as Attention, Memory and Problem-Solving. ⏳Personalized Daily Workouts, Just Take 20 Minutes Daily 👀 Doesn’t Require Expert Support or Teacher Assistance. 📊 Track Your Children's Development With Powerful Reporting Tools Now, visit mentalup.co to download MentalUP and try it for free 📱💻🖥 If you have any questions, feel free to comment. We will be here all day long! 👋
Hunter
Hello makers! I would like to share with you this great, entertaining app for kids which is also used by my 7 yo-kid for several months. I have been so happy with the outcome hence decided to hunt it. I loved this app from the beginning and it is great to see it is taking off lately with 100+ educational games for kids. I suggest to give it a try in those hard times and hope it will help you discover your kids' potential :-)
Love Dr. Mupi's hair design 😂
We've been using MentalUP application for about 2 years now. My daughter still wants to play the games all the time 💚. Much recommended.
