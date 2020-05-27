Mental Models
Shireen Jaffer
Maker
Hi product hunters! I’m Shireen Jaffer, CEO and Founder of Edvo, and one of the makers of Mental Models. After helping 50,000 people navigate their careers, my team and I noticed that so many people simply want help making better decisions. Mental Models help with this and don’t require us to rely on anyone except ourselves! But our research showed that the majority of people aren’t even aware that Mental Models exist. 🙁 So we want to raise awareness for these powerful tools, and do our part to help you learn a few of them. 😀 We built this resource using glideapps.com, a really awesome tool that turns google sheets into apps! We’re not taking credit for any “mental models” - they’ve existed for years! We’re simply making them easier to learn and become aware of. They’ve helped me tremendously in navigating life better, and I hope they do the same for you. Feel free to let us know what you think of the app. We’ll be active in the comments for any feedback, questions, or thoughts!
