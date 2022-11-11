Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → mendit
mendit

mendit

Crowdsourced product feedback platform

Free
mendit.io is an open and free platform where users can provide feedback and request features for any product. Companies can see this structured feedback and add to their roadmap, gaining user trust and increasing product satisfaction.
Launched in Task Management, Customer Communication, Growth Hacking by
mendit
Asana
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
mendit
menditCrowdsourced product feedback platform
0
reviews
1
follower
mendit by
mendit
was hunted by
Yawar Aziz
in Task Management, Customer Communication, Growth Hacking. Made by
Yawar Aziz
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
mendit
is not rated yet. This is mendit's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#211