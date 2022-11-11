Products
Home
→
Product
→
mendit
mendit
Crowdsourced product feedback platform
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
mendit.io is an open and free platform where users can provide feedback and request features for any product. Companies can see this structured feedback and add to their roadmap, gaining user trust and increasing product satisfaction.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
,
Growth Hacking
by
mendit
About this launch
mendit
Crowdsourced product feedback platform
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
mendit by
mendit
was hunted by
Yawar Aziz
in
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Yawar Aziz
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
mendit
is not rated yet. This is mendit's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#211
