Enter how many more years you intend to live and Memento Mori App shows a countdown in a display unit of your choice. Available display units range from years all the way down to seconds.
Andreas Grossmann
I just made a simple app to remind us of the shortness of life and to encourage us to make the most of our time. It can be very easy to get caught up in the pettiness of life and to suffer from all kinds of worries and anxieties. When we pause to reflect on the fact that we won't be here forever, it becomes clear that we should pursue our dreams without fear and relentlessly go for whatever it is that we want in life :)
Aaron O'Leary
Little bit of a grim reminder of the fact we are all going to die, the only inevitability in human life, this should jolt people into action for sure!
