Maker
Duncan Hamra
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 We started MemberStack (our first SaaS product) just over 100-days ago with the goal of letting designers seamlessly integrate user accounts and recurring payments into their favorite website builders. Since then, it’s grown to 1,000+ professional web designers and developers worldwide, and we’ve made lots of improvements in response to their feedback. MemberStack is especially useful for: - Creators who want design control of their sites. - Makers who want to get their product to market quickly. - Marketers who want to create personalized user experiences. - Agencies and freelancers who need to invite clients to their projects. 🔥🔥We have an unlimited free trial - so don’t worry about paying until you’re ready to go live: https://www.memberstack.io/ We’ve been working hard for the last 10 months, and we’re genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it so far. If you have any ideas or suggestions, we’re all ears. ✌
Hunter
I found this because of all the no-code work I'm doing. Makerpad.co is run with MemberStack and we have a bunch of tutorials using them for awesome things like membership sites with profiles and posting content
MemberStack is awesome. Tried it a few days ago for the first time and it's really as simple as they promise. Thanks!
Amazing! Exactly what I have been looking for. I will implement it in one of my next projects. Especially looking forward to the Wordpress integration.
I have been using MemberStack for the last few months to run my no code freelance directory Unicorn Factory. Few things that I love about it: 👉 I can integrate Memberstack into my Webflow projects. Unlike other tools that I have used in the past, it absolutely does not interfere with how I want to design my site. Everything is super customizable. 👉 It has been game changing for monetizing the site. No more sending Stripe checkout links via email. Everything can happen at signup. 👉 The support is amazing. It feels like Duncan and Tyler are available 24/7 for support. I am not sure if they sleep... All in all, Webflow is the greatest design tool out there but it has a few limitations when it comes to features. I am super stoked that community members are taking control and building solutions to problems that Webflow cannot prioritize atm. If you have a Webflow account, you need a Memberstack account!