MeltingSpot
Ranked #1 for today
MeltingSpot
Customizable community platform
MeltingSpot is a unique community platform - with a social twist.
Built-in video studio, discussion channels, content libraries, member directory, smart groups... Build any community. Grow any business.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Community
by
MeltingSpot
About this launch
MeltingSpot
Customizable community platform
5
reviews
204
followers
Follow for updates
MeltingSpot by
MeltingSpot
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Community
. Made by
Vincent
,
Louis Gelmetti
,
Sebastien Chatelier
,
Arthur Quince
,
Fabien Antoine
,
Alia Kayar
,
Claire Poilevey
,
Florian BAYLE
,
FIDIMALALA Ismael
,
Jayson Jézéquel
,
Julien Perron
,
Ladislas Klein
,
Mickael Ramanitrera
,
Olivia RANDRIATSIMIVONY
,
Theo Senesi
,
Yacine Tech
,
Benoit Chatelier
,
Antoine Begon
and
Augustin de Choulot
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
MeltingSpot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is MeltingSpot's first launch.
Upvotes
190
Comments
108
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#32
