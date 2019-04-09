Log InSign up
MellowMe

An app to help you relax and sleep better

Use MellowMe for daily relaxation, stress reduction and breath training. It helps you to de-stress and focus your mind to maximize your productivity.
With MellowMe, you can reconnect with your natural ability to sleep.
Boo Woo
Boo WooMaker@madbamboo · designer
hi I'm the designer of MellowMe
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is fast becoming a bit of a saturated market, how does this differ from other big players . such as Calm?
