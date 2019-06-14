Reviews
Alexander Gould
Hi Makers! Excited to give you an early look at Mello - medicine for better sleep. We're committed to getting better care to more people when it comes to sleep and mood disorders. We've started off with a non-prescription pack that includes Melatonin, Sleep Tea and Lavender Mist, all designed to improve sleep quality. Soon, we'll be rolling out a broader range of medicine products and and a data driven assistant that will guide you through the different options available. Use the code PRODUCTHUNT15 to receive $15 off your first delivery. Looking forward to hearing feedback and suggestions! Team Mello
