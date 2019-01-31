Log InSign up
Meizu zero

World’s first Holeless Phone

Messy cables, headphones, opening a sim slot with a tiny pin … all these daily hassles are part of our current life now.

We believe life is too short to waste time on dealing with things like that. That’s why we’ve created the world’s first holeless and seamless smartphone, to set you free from the restraints.

Meizu crowdfunds its port-free smartphone on IndiegogoIf you're unfamiliar, the Meizu Zero is the company's first holeless device, with no button or port visible anywhere on its body. The only cuts into its skin are a small hole for the microphone and a pinhole for when you need to hard reset the device.
You can pre-order Meizu's crazy phone with no port for $1,299If you're interested in Meizu's insane smartphone that doesn't have any port or button, you can now pre-order it on Indiegogo for $1,299. Supply is limited as the company is only selling 100 units for now. The Meizu Zero looks like any modern phone at first sight.
Meizu is selling its port-less phone on Indiegogo for $1,299Meizu is now selling its Zero phone - its device with no ports, buttons, or holes - on Indiegogo. In typical crowdfunding fashion, Meizu has to raise at least $100,000 in order for anyone to receive the $1,299 device. The company still hasn't posted specs beyond the fact that it'll use the Snapdragon 845 processor.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
A portless phone, interesting, waterproof, looks amazing, but a price tag of $1,200 👀
