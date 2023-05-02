Products
Meilisearch Cloud
Meilisearch Cloud
The best search experience without any server management
Meilisearch Cloud makes it easy to build a fast and custom search experience.
⏱️ Lightning fast: Response at each keystroke.
🧩 Plug ‘n play: No config required.
🎯 Ultra relevant: The most advanced full-text search.
Launched in
User Experience
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Meilisearch
About this launch
Meilisearch
Improve your search experience in a snap
Meilisearch Cloud by
Meilisearch
was hunted by
Quentin de Quelen
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
kero
,
Laurent Cazanove
,
Ferdinand Boas
,
Quentin de Quelen
,
Nicolas Viénot
,
Alexia Toulmet
,
Dave Larkan
,
Jonathan Landicheff
,
Samuel Jiménez
and
Thomas 🐢
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Meilisearch
is not rated yet. This is Meilisearch's first launch.
