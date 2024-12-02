Launches
Megaparse [LW24]
Ranked #7 for today
Megaparse [LW24]
Open-source Document Parser to Markdown with OCR/LLMs
Megaparse is a file parser optimized for LLM Ingestion. It can parse PDFs, DOCX, PPTX in a format that is ideal for LLMs. All of that accessible from a python package, an API, or a queue.
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
About this launch
Open-source File Parser optimized for LLM ingestion
Megaparse [LW24] by
was hunted by
Stan Girard
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Stan Girard
,
amine Dirhoussi
and
Chloé Daems
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
This is [LW24] Megaparse's first launch.
Upvotes
143
Comments
12
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#15
