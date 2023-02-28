Products
This is the latest launch from Meetup
See Meetup’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Meetup for Organizers
Meetup for Organizers
Event management & more for iOS and Android
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Meetup platform you love, exclusively for organizers. Bring your people together wherever you happen to be. • Create, edit, and copy events with all optional settings • Create and save multiple drafts • View upcoming, drafts, and past events
Launched in
Events
,
Social Network
,
Meetings
by
Meetup
Emma
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you were thinking of starting a group someday, what features would you like to see added?"
The makers of Meetup for Organizers
About this launch
Meetup
Meet new people, do new things
5
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Meetup for Organizers by
Meetup
was hunted by
Colin Lee
in
Events
,
Social Network
,
Meetings
. Made by
Colin Lee
and
Annyce Davis
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Meetup
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on July 22nd, 2014.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#151
Report