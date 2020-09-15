Meetter 2.0

discussion
Hey folks! We have early users who say that Meetter saves them 6+ hours every week. How's that possible? Meetter eliminates 💣 just about everything that makes remote meetings so bad: - Long, excessive meetings - Fragmented, congested schedules - Distraction, multitasking, lack of focus - Lack of purpose, lack of preparation, lack of prioritization - Lack of ownership, lack of action - Manual scheduling, scheduling conflicts, no-shows - Unnecessary participants, missing participants - Late meetings, overrun meetings - Meeting agenda (you got it right, it shouldn’t be needed) - The role of meeting organizer/facilitator - Dominating participants, lack of inclusion - Information silos, lack of transparency And Meetter elevates 🚀 the thing that makes meetings so valuable — meetings are by far the fastest way for groups to solve problems together. Meetter is a radical step towards very fast and highly efficient meetings. Meetter is so unlike traditional meetings, it doesn’t even make sense to use the same word. With Meetter, meetings are now meets, and the block of time for all your meets is all-meets. Please check our video ⬆️ (with the sound on), and schedule a product demo: https://meetter.typeform.com/to/...
We use this tool in our day-to-day work and now I can't imagine my work without meetter. Extremely useful product!
