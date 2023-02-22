Products
Meetsummary
Meetsummary
Automated meeting summaries
MeetSummary is a super easy-to-use AI bot that automatically generates summaries of your meetings. Just invite the bot to your meeting and receive the summary in your email inbox.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Meetsummary
About this launch
Meetsummary
Automated Meeting Summaries
Meetsummary by
Meetsummary
was hunted by
Denis Karpenko
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Denis Karpenko
and
Samat Davletshin
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Meetsummary
is not rated yet. This is Meetsummary's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#255
