Meetsales is a web application that helps sales teams meet B2B clients on-line. Reps can dynamically present and compare products, discuss prices, and complete orders with a live in-call cart. Helping your organization digitize sales quickly and cheaply!
Digital transformation with SaaS tools on a limited budget | DivanteSoftware-as-aService brings innovation in reach of smaller businesses. We explain why digital transformation with SaaS tools is a free shot for SMEs.
How to create a digitized sales process in your organization. At speed.More than half of the 90% of B2B organizations which have moved to a digitized sales process in 2020 find it as or more effective than previous models
Tamara Bolsewicz
We're excited to bring Meetsales to Product Hunt just 2 months after we started development! We've got a powerful first version ready for our first users and beta testers... and now is the time to launch because live B2B commerce has never been as needed as it is right now. Sales teams all over the world are working remotely. Meetsales puts the product catalog and the CRM in the call, so the sale conversion is only a click away. This is a big deal for sales teams of all sizes and we want your support as we try to help people do better business online. Feel free to share your feedback and thoughts, visit our website, and follow us on social media! We really hope that you will enjoy and use Meetsales!
Marta Ciesielska
Can't wait to see the product in action!
