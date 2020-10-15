discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tamara Bolsewicz
MakerCo-founder of Meetsales
We're excited to bring Meetsales to Product Hunt just 2 months after we started development! We've got a powerful first version ready for our first users and beta testers... and now is the time to launch because live B2B commerce has never been as needed as it is right now. Sales teams all over the world are working remotely. Meetsales puts the product catalog and the CRM in the call, so the sale conversion is only a click away. This is a big deal for sales teams of all sizes and we want your support as we try to help people do better business online. Feel free to share your feedback and thoughts, visit our website, and follow us on social media! We really hope that you will enjoy and use Meetsales!
Share
Marta Ciesielska
Can't wait to see the product in action!
Share