Meetquo
Asynchronous meetings for remote teams
Pau Garcia-Milà
Maker
Hi there! We’ve built Meetquo because we feel there is a gap in the asynchronous meetings space. We want Meetquo to be useful for work-from-home, but also to help conducting more efficient meetings (we waste too much time in meetings and videoconferencing). We feel that now a tool like Meetquo makes more sense than ever due to millions of people working remotely due to the world situation. So here we are! PS: Pay by Feedback for Product Hunters!!! Please e-mail us at hello@meetquo.com with your Team name and we’ll activate the Pro Plan for 6 months in exchange of your feedback while using the product :-)
