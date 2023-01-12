Products
MeetPal
Ranked #18 for today
MeetPal
Zoom meeting assistant
MeetPal is a Zoom meeting assistant that helps you identify with participants in group meetings. It allows you to easily identify each participant's company and role, as well as providing quick access to their LinkedIn profile.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Meetings
by
MeetPal
About this launch
MeetPal
Zoom Meeting Assistant
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
MeetPal by
MeetPal
was hunted by
Jonathan Haim Fishner
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Meetings
. Made by
Jonathan Haim Fishner
and
Raz Itz
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
MeetPal
is not rated yet. This is MeetPal's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#221
