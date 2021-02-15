Meetings Buddy

  1. Home
Change the way meeting you help

Generally, many teams suffer a lot when there is no proper flow of managing agenda and taking notes, which leads to big frustration to everyone. with that fact, I have created this tool to take and keep a note in one place. Take a look & give your feedback.
Have you ever been in the situation where you might have missed or forgot what was discussed in the call? Ever found any situation where all participants in meeting are not aware for what to do next? Well, keeping in mind this tool is built to help track of meetings, participants and all notes. All you need to do is, define Agenda and wrtie notes & conclusion after every call so, every one can be on the same page. We think this project is a pretty convenient starting point, but of course there's no one-size-fits-all solution. The good news is, this app is out there for every one's use. Jump in the application, use it and share your valuable feedback (https://meetingsbuddy.com/contact) with us. And above all: do something that make your day..
