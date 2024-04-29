Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Meeting recorder for Product teams
Meeting recorder for Product teams

Meeting recorder for Product teams

AI transcript, no call bots - works on Zoom, Teams & Meet

Free Options
Record user interviews without having weird bots join your calls (works on Zoom, Teams & Meet). Centralize all recordings with top notch AI transcription and custom AI summaries. Share everything with your team.
Launched in
Customer Success
User Experience
 by
Meeting recorder for Product teams
Brave Search
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
lemlist
4,480 upvotes
I worked almost 3 years at lemlist, so I might be a bit biased! But by far it's the best cold outreach tool: strong focus on booking more meetings -easy to use and delightful UI - tons of content
Tella
Tella
3,445 upvotes
Tella is fantastic, we use it a lot, mostly for: - onboarding video demo - feature demos shared on LinkedIn (build in public) - updates and guides to our customers in Slack DMs
Plasmo
Plasmo
354 upvotes
Plasmo makes building Chrome Extension so much easier, seriously the native DX is just terrible, and Plasmo fix most issues you can encounter Also, the community and the founder are very helpful
About this launch
Meeting recorder for Product teams
Meeting recorder for Product teamsAI transcript. No call bots. Works on Zoom, Teams & Meet.
2reviews
59
followers
Meeting recorder for Product teams by
Meeting recorder for Product teams
was hunted by
Robin Lbt
in Customer Success, User Experience. Made by
Robin Lbt
and
Thomas Duvergne
. Featured on April 30th, 2024.
Meeting recorder for Product teams
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Meeting recorder for Product teams's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Vote chart
Comments
18
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-