Meeting recorder for Product teams

lemlist 4,480 upvotes

I worked almost 3 years at lemlist, so I might be a bit biased! But by far it's the best cold outreach tool: strong focus on booking more meetings -easy to use and delightful UI - tons of content

Tella 3,445 upvotes

Tella is fantastic, we use it a lot, mostly for: - onboarding video demo - feature demos shared on LinkedIn (build in public) - updates and guides to our customers in Slack DMs

Plasmo 354 upvotes

Plasmo makes building Chrome Extension so much easier, seriously the native DX is just terrible, and Plasmo fix most issues you can encounter Also, the community and the founder are very helpful