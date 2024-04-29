Meeting recorder for Product teams

I worked almost 3 years at lemlist, so I might be a bit biased!
But by far it's the best cold outreach tool:
strong focus on booking more meetings
-easy to use and delightful UI
- tons of content
Tella is fantastic, we use it a lot, mostly for:
- onboarding video demo
- feature demos shared on LinkedIn (build in public)
- updates and guides to our customers in Slack DMs
Plasmo makes building Chrome Extension so much easier, seriously the native DX is just terrible, and Plasmo fix most issues you can encounter
Also, the community and the founder are very helpful