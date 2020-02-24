Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Meeting Question Generator

Meeting Question Generator

A question suggestion bot 🤖for your 1:1s and team meetings

get it
Not sure what to discuss in your next meeting? Let our question suggestion bot help you out! Tell us the type of meeting you're having, what topic you'd like to discuss and we'll provide a suggested questions to kickoff your conversation. 😀
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shannon Maloney
Shannon Maloney
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! 👋 One of the most loved ❤️ and used features of the Soapbox app is our suggested questions tool. So, we wanted to expose a version of that feature that can be used outside of the app. Enter: The Meeting Question Generator. Tell us a little bit about your meeting and we'll generate questions based on what the type of meeting you're having and what areas you want to focus on. It's a simple tool intended to help you easily foster meaningful conversations with your team. We hope this helps spur new discussions and is dare we say... a bit of fun? 😀
UpvoteShare