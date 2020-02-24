Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shannon Maloney
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! 👋 One of the most loved ❤️ and used features of the Soapbox app is our suggested questions tool. So, we wanted to expose a version of that feature that can be used outside of the app. Enter: The Meeting Question Generator. Tell us a little bit about your meeting and we'll generate questions based on what the type of meeting you're having and what areas you want to focus on. It's a simple tool intended to help you easily foster meaningful conversations with your team. We hope this helps spur new discussions and is dare we say... a bit of fun? 😀
