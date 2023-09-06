Products
This is the latest launch from Ramp
See Ramp’s 8 previous launches →
Meeting Cost Calculator, by Ramp
Meeting Cost Calculator, by Ramp
See how much each meeting costs, directly in Google Cal
Upvote 23
Free
See exactly how much each meeting costs, directly in Google Cal. Updates in real-time as the meeting extends or you add more attendees. Because it's time to stop wasting yours. Built by the team at Ramp. 🙂
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Funny
Productivity
by
Ramp
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Ramp
Time is money. Save both.
80
reviews
776
followers
Follow for updates
Meeting Cost Calculator, by Ramp by
Ramp
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
Productivity
. Made by
Nick Abouzeid
,
Larry Zhang
,
Eric Glyman
,
Karim Atiyeh
,
Yash Godiwala
,
Emily Her
and
Geoff Charles
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Ramp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 77 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2020.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
