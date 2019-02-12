Log InSign up
Meeting Cost Calculator

How expensive are your meetings? Find out easily.

Find out how much your company is spending on meetings! This Meeting Cost Calculator is a simple way to estimate how much your meetings cost. Plug and chug your basic meeting information, estimate how much each meeting attendee makes in a simple menu, then the calculator will do all the hard work for you.

Bethany CartwrightMaker@bcartwright · Marketer at Owl Labs
Meetings have increased in length and frequency over the past 50 years, to the point where executives spend an average of nearly 23 hours a week in them, up from less than 10 hours in the 1960s: https://hbr.org/2017/07/stop-the.... How much are you spending on your meetings?
