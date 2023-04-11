Products
This is the latest launch from MeetGeek
See MeetGeek’s previous launch
MeetGeek
Ranked #5 for today

MeetGeek

AI-generated summary for your Zoom, Teams & GMeet calls

Get a personalised meeting recap delivered to your inbox immediately after the call ends. Automatically transform an hour-long meeting into a quick summary with topics, clickable highlights, and action items to quickly navigate the recording.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Meetings
 +2 by
MeetGeek
About this launch
MeetGeek
MeetGeekAuto record, summarize and share key insights from meetings
70reviews
155
followers
MeetGeek by
MeetGeek
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Notes, Meetings. Made by
Dan Huru
,
Raluca Ştefania Trofin
,
Alexandru-Ionut Mindru
,
Iulian Gheorghe
,
Marco Ceruti
and
Darya Nazarava
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
MeetGeek
is rated 4.9/5 by 70 users. It first launched on September 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
132
Comments
78
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#29