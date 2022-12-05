Products
Meet Kinksters
Meet Kinksters
The sex-positive dating app.
Meet Kinksters is the first dating app to empower you to connect on both romantic and sexual dimensions of compatibility. Normal dating apps make it hard to communicate all your needs and desires for a relationship. We think you deserve better.
Launched in
Android
,
Dating
,
Diversity & Inclusion
+1 by
Meet Kinksters
About this launch
Meet Kinksters
The sex-positive dating app.
Meet Kinksters by
Meet Kinksters
was hunted by
Brad Jones
in
Android
,
Dating
,
Diversity & Inclusion
. Made by
Brad Jones
Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Meet Kinksters
is not rated yet. This is Meet Kinksters's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#101
Report