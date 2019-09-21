Deals
MediWear 3.0
MediWear 3.0
An in-depth medical ID for your Apple Watch ⌚
iPhone
Apple Watch
+ 3
MediWear - the Apple Watch Medical ID - has received a big upgrade to coincide with iOS 13 & watchOS 6!
its now easier than ever to manage your Medical ID and view the results on your Apple Watch in the app or on the Complication.
an hour ago
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
@adamfootuk
nice app! Can you please explain how the new update makes the most out of iOS 13? 🙌
an hour ago
Adam Foot
Maker
@amrith
Compared to the previous version of the app, it has received a brand new look! It utilises Dark & Light mode, new SF Symbols, the new Apple colour palette and new presentation controllers
13 minutes ago
