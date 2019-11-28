Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Meditopia
Meditopia
A new personal approach to mental well-being
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Meditopia is the app that helps you to get calm, reduce stress, sleep well, love, find peace and start a deep discovery within yourself.
You can learn to meditate, listen music to relax with specialized programs.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
3 Reviews
3.3/5
Ben Jebara
Hunter
The easy interface, the nice experience and helpful features (Notes, Daily inspiration...) are really amazing
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send