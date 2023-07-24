Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Cloudinary
See Cloudinary’s 7 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MediaFlows

MediaFlows

Build visual media-rich apps in minutes

Free Options
Embed
Ditch the code. Bring your next image or video project to life with simple visual building blocks and human language prompts. Introducing MediaFlows, the low-code platform from Cloudinary built to help you code less – and build more.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Cloudinary
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
Ad
Free SaaS boilerplate based on React, Django and AWS
About this launch
Cloudinary
CloudinaryImage and Video Platform
39reviews
58
followers
MediaFlows by
Cloudinary
was hunted by
Jordan Elkind
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Jordan Elkind
,
Ehud Arieli
,
Eran Rosenzweig
and
Amit Golan
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Cloudinary
is rated 5/5 by 38 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2014.
Upvotes
45
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-