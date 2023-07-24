Products
This is the latest launch from Cloudinary
See Cloudinary’s 7 previous launches →
MediaFlows
Build visual media-rich apps in minutes
Ditch the code. Bring your next image or video project to life with simple visual building blocks and human language prompts. Introducing MediaFlows, the low-code platform from Cloudinary built to help you code less – and build more.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Cloudinary
About this launch
Cloudinary
Image and Video Platform
39
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
MediaFlows by
Cloudinary
was hunted by
Jordan Elkind
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Jordan Elkind
,
Ehud Arieli
,
Eran Rosenzweig
and
Amit Golan
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Cloudinary
is rated
5/5 ★
by 38 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2014.
Upvotes
45
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
