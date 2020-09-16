  1. Home
Free food tracker that helps you to reduce your meat intake

meatless is an app designed to reduce your carbon footprint. It tracks your daily meat intake and provides you an overview of how you help safe the environment. It has integrated CO2 and water calculators, offers fun challenges and a calendar!
Max Haider
Maker
meatless is a project we are very passionate about and that has been long in the making. At the beginning of the year we finally made it come true.
