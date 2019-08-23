Log InSign up
MeasureMate

A Figma like measuring tool for anywhere on the web

MeasureMate the ultimate tool for measuring distances between elements on webpages. It lets you just select the element and then check all the distances to any other element. You can select the whole element or only the content box.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love tools like this. This one is exceptionally easy to use
