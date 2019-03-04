Measure What Matters Starter Kit

This Coda doc is inspired by Measure What Matters, a book about OKRs. It's designed to help you and your team get started with OKRs. If you are new to OKRs or an expert, we recommend taking this process a step at a time.
Al Chen · Maker, Excel user, Coda evangelist
I had the privilege of working with the What Matters team on creating this template to get you started with OKRs. I started using OKRs more than 10 years ago. They were ingrained into the culture at Google and what I love about OKRs is that there is no ambiguity whether or not you reached your objectives. At the time, I didn't know that OKRs came to Google by way of John Doerr. In John's book Measure What Matters (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), John lays out case studies and best practices for creating, committing to, tracking, and communicating your OKRs. We're excited for new teams and organizations to adopt OKRs through this template!
