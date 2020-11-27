discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Samuel alex
Hunter
Team of pixelmob and SecondScreen
Hey hunter, Cook, Share and Enjoy! Share meals with the new Mealy app Did you cook too much? Do someone a favour with it! You've made a delicious pasta, a classic Dutch meal or a culinary masterpiece. There's a problem though: you've cooked way too much. It's a shame to throw it away, but this delicious food goes down the drain anyway. Perhaps a neighbour living further down the street comes home after a busy day of work. He or she doesn't have any energy to make a meal. You'll be doing that neighbour a great favour by giving him or her the food that's left over from you. The new Mealy app makes it possible to share meals. After a busy day, not everyone likes to spend time in the kitchen to prepare a meal. The obvious choice is to eat a quick and convenient meal instead of tasteful and healthy food. For example, a portion of junk food or an overly salty read-to-eat bite ends up on the dinner table. There are some people who like to be in the kitchen and prepare very tasty meals though. However, they often make too much food and as a result a part of the freshly prepared dish ends up in the green container. The Mealy app brings people together. The knife cuts both ways: you donít have any leftovers, while you make someone happy with food that would otherwise be thrown away. How does Mealy work? Mealy works very simple. You can download the app for free & create an account. Then you can put the 'meal you want to share' in the app, possibly with a picture of the dish, whenever you want. You have to make clear whether you offer the meal for free or for a (small) fee and if it can be picked up or delivered at home. The app also has a chat function, so that the provider and the customer can easily coordinate some details with each other. Its important that you limit the search to a number of kilometres. So people can decide for themselves how far they want to drive to collect the meal. At the same time offers of possible dishes appear in the timeline of people who live nearby. Mealy can do this because it uses GPS. This app brings people into contact with each other and can even help to build stronger bonds in the neighbourhood.
Share