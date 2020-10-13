discussion
Igor Piatkov
MakerMaker. Come say Hi 💬
Hi Product Hunters! I’ve created MealSuggest to help people who struggle to decide what to cook 👨🍳 today, tomorrow, or next week! You can simply choose your favorite cuisine 🍜 from the list, select a specific diet, exclude ingredients and the app will generate a week meal plan for you 📆. MealSuggest will get you a list of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner meals with recipes for every single day for a week. Print the plan or email 📩 it to yourself with 1 click and you are ready to cook! Let me know if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your feedback!
Bogdan Ionita
Product Manager at mirro.io
Good luck, I'd give it a try!
Igor Piatkov
MakerMaker. Come say Hi 💬
@bogdan_ionita Thanks, Bogdan!
